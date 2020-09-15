Masoodi raises alleged Shopian fake encounter in LS

The National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi has given notice to raise the issue of alleged Shopian fake encounter in Lok Sabha while expressing concern over “sluggish” pace of investigation into the case.

“With DNA samples taken more than a month back, there is no reason to delay the investigations,” he said during the zero hour, according to an NC statement.

Three Rajouri families have said their sons were killed in a fake encounter by the armed forces in Shopian earlier this year.

The families had recently written to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha seeking his personal intervention and demanded justice.

“As far the aggrieved families are concerned, whatever could be done has been done. The army has ordered a probe into it while the administration is also investigating. I want to make one thing clear that justice will be delivered to the families,” Sinha told a press conference on Monday.