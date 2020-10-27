Massive assault on people's rights: Gupkar Alliance

While condemning the repeal of J&K land laws, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Tuesday termed the move by the Centre as “huge betrayal” and “massive assault” on the rights of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“This is a massive assault on the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and grossly unconstitutional. The Alliance has vowed to fight the anti Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh measure on all fronts,” he said.

Lone said the repeal of Big Estates Abolition Act – first ever agrarian reform in the subcontinent, was an “insult” to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters and farmers who fought against an autocratic and oppressive rule and a “crude attempt to rewrite history.”

The latest order related to change in land laws

made in exercise of powers under J&K Reorganisation Act-2019 was yet another “brazen violation” of the principle of constitutional propriety of fundamental importance to a constitutional democracy, the statement said.

It said with a serious challenge to the 5 August 2019 decisions before the top Constitutional Court of the country and the vires of the Reorganisation Act under judicial scrutiny, the central government was under an obligation to “desist” from such acts, out of respect for the apex court.

“The unconstitutional measure is clearly designed as an attempt to preempt the outcome of the challenge before the Supreme Court. The assault on exclusive property rights apart, changes in urban development laws and creation of Security Zones is bound to prejudicially affect the environment and ecosystem in environmentally fragile regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in utter disregard of the grave environmental concerns” the spokesman said.