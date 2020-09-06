Massive combing operation underway in Lolab, areas along LoC

A day after “initial contact” was established with militants, security forces have today launched a combing operation in a vast area of Lolab and some other areas around Line of Control.

The contact between militants and security forces took place in upper reaches of Warnow Lolab forests on Saturday afternoon after a joint team of 28 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation group was fired upon by hiding militants.

No fresh firing was reported from the area on Sunday and combing operation in the higher reaches of Lolab, Shamsabari range is underway and will continue for another few days, a top army official said.

“Two to three militants are hiding in the upper reaches of Warnow,” the official in know of things told Greater Kashmir. “We have recovered an rife and a radio set from the site.”

He said that more area had been cordoned off and additional troops from 47 RR have joined them. “Police and paramilitary CRPF is also assisting the operation.”

Terming the operation in forest area as very difficult, the senior army official said: “It was in open area with thick forest cover and vegetation. The security forces are completing the operation by taking lot of caution.”

Besides, major combing operations are also underway in areas near LoC in Machil and Keran sectors. “The searches are going on since yesterday evening.”