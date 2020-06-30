Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 12:40 AM

Massive search operations launched in Keran, Lolab forests

Representational Pic

Army on Tuesday said that they foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara and a combing operation is underway.

“On the night of 29/ 30 June, suspicious movement of 6-8 persons was observed in two groups in Parkian Gali Sector Kupwara along the LoC,” Army said. “Our troops challenged the infiltrators with fire. Infiltrators ran away taking help of darkness.”

Army officials said that the group was intercepted by a patrolling party. “There was brief exchange of fire,” the Army said, adding that the incident spot is very close to LoC.

The combing operation is underway in a vast area including in Doban, Rashanpora and some other areas.

The Army said that they suspect the militants might have infiltrated in these areas as there were some firing incidents recently.

Search operation is also underway in Lolab forests after the Army said that they had inputs of the presence of militants.  They said the operations have been launched in Donwari, Dorosawani, Dardpora, Gagle, Varnow, Gundmancher, Sogam and Surigam forests.

