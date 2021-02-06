Massive traffic jam on highway

A massive traffic jam on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday caused traffic congestion from Banihal to Ramban.

Passengers and drivers blamed “multiple bottlenecks” from Banihal to Ramban for causing the traffic congestion.

Sources said that traffic police officials were not present at the important sites which often serve as “bottlenecks” between Banihal and Ramban. The travelers were caught in bad situations due to traffic mess, sources said.

“Due to mess on the highway, not only the office goers, but the ambulances carrying patients were also trapped in the jam,” sources said.