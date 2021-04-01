Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 12:55 AM

Massive traffic jam on highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 12:55 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

There was massive traffic jam along Ramsu-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday.

The drivers and the passengers complained against “poor enforcement of traffic order” on the highway.

Trending News
Candle light vigil was held outside SMHS hospital to demand action against the guilty.

Anantnag woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws dies at SMHS hospital

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K reports record 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

LG for smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

Official sources said that a truck turned turtle on the highway at Sherbibi and three other trucks broke down between Ramsu and Banihal, which hindered the smooth flow of the traffic and led to further traffic jam. “Besides, the upgradation of the highway is often hindering the smooth flow of the traffic along this sector,” the commuters complained.

The commuters said that the traffic jams on the highway from Ramban to Banihal have become a regular feature.

A Valley-based passenger Ferry Jan who remained stuck in traffic jam between Ramsu and Banhal for several hours told Greater Kashmir on phone that it was a nightmare on the highway. “Traffic must be regulated in efficient way to avoid inconvenience to commuters,” she said.

Latest News
Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Dr Saleem Wani bereaved

Prof Qayyum Husain is VC Cluster University Srinagar

LG interacts with Gujjar-Bakarwal community members

Cop killed as militants attack BJP leader's house

NO TRAFFIC ON FRIDAY

Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarter Jammu /Srinagar issued an advisory stating that no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of maintenance/repairing of the road on Friday.

Related News