Massive traffic jam on highway

There was massive traffic jam along Ramsu-Banihal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday.

The drivers and the passengers complained against “poor enforcement of traffic order” on the highway.

Official sources said that a truck turned turtle on the highway at Sherbibi and three other trucks broke down between Ramsu and Banihal, which hindered the smooth flow of the traffic and led to further traffic jam. “Besides, the upgradation of the highway is often hindering the smooth flow of the traffic along this sector,” the commuters complained.

The commuters said that the traffic jams on the highway from Ramban to Banihal have become a regular feature.

A Valley-based passenger Ferry Jan who remained stuck in traffic jam between Ramsu and Banhal for several hours told Greater Kashmir on phone that it was a nightmare on the highway. “Traffic must be regulated in efficient way to avoid inconvenience to commuters,” she said.

NO TRAFFIC ON FRIDAY

Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarter Jammu /Srinagar issued an advisory stating that no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of maintenance/repairing of the road on Friday.