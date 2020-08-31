Massive traffic jams on highway

There was massive traffic jam on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today even as the authorities had permitted one-way traffic only.

The commuters and the passengers alleged that against the one-way traffic norm announced by the authorities, the vehicles were allowed from the opposite side which created mess on the highway.

The vehicles bound for Srinagar remained struck in the worst traffic jam at various places from Banihal to Nashri, sources said.

The local commuters alleged that traffic cops did not bother to regulate the traffic in proper way.

However, the traffic officials blamed the heavy traffic and execution of construction work on the highway at several places for the mess.

Incessant rains triggered shooting stones at Marog area of Ramban disrupting on traffic on the highway on late Monday evening