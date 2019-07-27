'Matter sub-judice, no plans to scrap Article 35A as of now'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan Saturday said that as of now BJP has no plan to see Article 35 A scrapped as it’s sub-judice.

Addressing a press conference here, Chauhan, who is also the membership drive incharge of the BJP for entire country, said that “there is no truth in the rumours that Article 35 A will be rolled-back.”

“Article 35 A is a sub-judice. This issue is in the court. The BJP has not discussed any proposal to see it scrapped as of now,” said Chauhan, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir to take stock of the party activities and the ongoing membership drive of the party that commenced on 7 July and would end on 7 August.

Chauhan, the three time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said instead of seeking roll back of Article 35 A, BJP’s primary focus is to gain ground in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

To a query as to why the additional 100 companies of security forces were brought to J&K on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, Chauhan, who was flanked by BJP state chiefRavinder Raina, said: “Deployment of additional security forces is a routine exercise. Some people are unnecessarily linking it with the Article 35 A.”

He said that at present BJP wants to strengthen the party in the state. “BJP’s J&K unit is doing well and I am satisfied with the ongoing membership drive. People from different walks of life are joining us on daily basis which is a good sign,” said Chauhan.

Taking a dig at the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chauhan said that these parties “promoted family rule and filled their own pockets by looting state resources” in the same way “Congress did in New Delhi.”

“Today, Congress is nowhere in the country. Their captain (Rahul Gandhi) who was supposed to pull out the sinking ship was the first one to drag his feet from the party,” he said.

Chauhan said that BJP will emerge as a largest party and no power can stop it from becoming people’s best choice.