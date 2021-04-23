Mayor proposes COVID control measures in letter to LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu in a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday proposed a number of measures to be taken by the government for containment of covid19.

The mayor proposed that congregational prayers and all religious gatherings in Srinagar should be disallowed to contain the virus.

In the letter, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, Mattu says that while the “Administration is taking every required step and is monitoring the evolving situation closely, I want to request for the following measures to be implemented in Srinagar City limits to help contain COVID optimally and effectively.”

Mattu proposes that all congregational prayers and religious gatherings at places of worship in Srinagar be disallowed.

He also suggests shutting down of all gardens, monuments and tourist sites; making ‘negative RT-PCR test report’ mandatory for anyone entering Srinagar by air or through the road routes.

He also proposes shutting down of OPDs at government and private hospitals “to reduce the strain on our healthcare infrastructure, better isolate our frontline health workers and allow them a better and safer atmosphere in their valiant fight against COVID”.

“All emergent cases,” the leaders reads, “can be treated at Emergency Wings and designated COVID centers at the hospitals.”

The letter calls for ceasing all elective, non-emergent procedures and surgeries at the hospitals till the situation improves and vaccination rates go up. “Surgeries and procedures for emergent and terminal patients should be prioritised,” it reads.

The letter proposes that fifty percent attendance roster on rotational basis be implemented at all essential services, government and public offices. It proposes 33% attendance roster on rotational basis be implemented at all non-essential-services, government and public offices.

It further proposes that only 33% attendance roster on rotational basis be maintained for teachers of government and private schools (which continue to seek presence of teachers for administrative and curriculum dissemination purposes).

“A 33% rotational regulation for vendor-markets and flea markets in Srinagar – regulating crowds that throng these markets,” Mattu proposes, adding that Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) had initiated a regulation of these markets during the first wave of COVID and “I’m of the firm opinion the same needs to be replicated now without any delay.”

The letter further reads that constitution of a multi-agency field task-force to enforce COVID guidelines (mask-usage, physical-distancing and restrictions in outdoor and indoor gatherings) as issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) with a strong law-enforcement liaison.

“Deployment of reserve battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police to enforce adherence to COVID guidelines should be considered for this initiative.”