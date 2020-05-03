Mayor, SMC officials in self quarantine

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, some senior officials and around 30 SMC staffers have gone into self quarantine after brother of a corporator tested positive for COVID19. However, the corporator himself, who is under administrative quarantine, is yet to be tested.

The development came after Mattu issued orders for tracing contacts of corporator whose brother had tested positive.

“Yes, I have gone into home quarantine. It is an added precautionary measure after brother of one of our corporators tested positive,” the Mayor told Greater Kashmir.

“As an extra precaution, nearly 50 persons including deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri, corporator and SMC employees have been ordered to remain in self isolation and self-quarantine till the specific corporator tests negative,” he said.

“What I was told is that the brother of corporator came on 26 April and went into quarantine on 27th or 28th April. The corporator is himself yet to be tested and I think he is being tested on 4 May. The corporator must cooperate with authorities, in case there is any probe,” he said.

He added that they would go back to work if the corporator tested negative.

The Mayor appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to all laws and advisories to defeat COVID19.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, panic gripped SMC workers after sibling of the corporator from Downtown tested positive. The reason for panic was that corporator is living with his brother while the corporator has actively participated in various sanitation drives.

This can lead to the chain of infection in case the corporator himself tests positive. The family members of the positive patient including the corporator have been put under quarantine.

It were neighbours who informed district administration Srinagar about the corporator’s brother travel history. His samples were taken and tested positive on Friday evening.

Following the development, District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdary made a tweet asking people to be “responsive and truthful.”

Without naming the COVID19 patient, the DDC tweeted on Saturday: “Covid fight belongs to Citizens. Alert, responsive & truthful. Flagged by neighbors a resident arriving clandestinely, picked up promptly, tested positive. Let’s not rush, rather follow protocols. Narwara now Red Zone (sic).”