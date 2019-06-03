MCI finally approves 400 addl MBBS seats for J&K

The Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) on Monday notified 400 additional MBBS seats in the new medical colleges of J&K as “available” for admission starting this academic year, an addition that takes MBBS seat pool in state from 500 to 900.

The additional seats have come as a major boost to medical education sector in the state, commissioner secretary health and medical education Atal Dulloo said.

He said the Medical Council of India had issued a letter of permission to the four new medical colleges of J&K on Sunday and that state government had subsequently communicated the development to the BOPEE.

“It is the largest addition of MBBS seats to J&K in history,” he said.

The BOPEE notice said the seats, 100 each, will be available at GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua and GMC Rajouri.

Chairman BOPEE Mohammad Ashraf Bukhari said the intake capacity this session would be double as compared to the last year—400 MBBS seats in three government medical colleges of the state, and 100 more in the private medical college, ASCOMS Jammu.

This year, in total, MBBS aspirants will have 900 seats available to them, he said.

Last week, Greater Kashmir had reported about MCI’s agreement to allow MBBS at four of the five new medical colleges of J&K subject to an undertaking that the administration of these colleges had to submit.

The notice further said that following the NEET UG result, the candidates are required to register themselves with the board through online mode and also upload their documents on the website.

“The seat matrix will be uploaded on the BOPEE website in due course of time, along with the information brochure,” BOPEE said.