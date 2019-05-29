MCI gives nod to 200 more MBBS seats in J&K's new medical colleges

After giving go-ahead to starting MBBS course in the newly established Government Medical Colleges of Anantnag and Baramulla, the MCI has now consented for starting this course at Kathua and Rajouri GMCs also.

With the Medical Council of India’s nod for starting the course in two more GMCs, a total of 400 MBBS seats will be added this academic year for aspirants of J&K in all the four colleges from current session, with 100 seats for each college.

Last week, the MCI had written to the state government regarding its decision to allow GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla to admit their first batches of 100 students each subject to furnishing of undertaking by the Principals of these colleges.

Currently, there are 500 MBBS seats in State’s Medical Colleges, 150 each at GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu and 100 each at SKIMS Medical College Bemina and ASCOMS Jammu.

Due to the limited number of medical colleges in the state, hundreds of aspirants, unable to secure a berth here, seek admission in Medical Colleges in other states and abroad.

An official in health and medical education department said that although the formal letter of permission will take about a week, the MCI had already clearly stated that it had agreed in principle to allow MBBS in the four of the five new medical colleges of J&K for 2019-20.

While other upcoming medical colleges across India have to allocate 15 percent of their seats to All-India quota, colleges in J&K, the letter states, are exempted from this.

The official said that 50 percent of the seats will be reserved for female candidates as per the existing norms in other government medical colleges.

Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) had already been briefed about the development and the additional seats, as soon as LoP is received, will reflect in the seat matrix.

He said, “The letter for GMC Doda was expected soon. Aspirants for MBBS here have 400-500 additional seats to look forward to this year.”

The national eligibility cum entrance test for MBBS and BDS was held on May 5. The result is expected in the first week of June.

Board of Professional Entrance Examinations that carries out counseling and admission process has issued a notice today to “clarify” the process of admission.

“After declaration of NEET result by the NTA (National Testing Agency), the NTA will forward the result along with the bio data of all the candidates which may take week’s time after the declaration of result”.

Following this, BOPEE has said, “the eligible candidates of the state of Jammu & Kashmir, who have qualified the NEET-UG examination as per the cut off score as may be prescribed by the NTA shall be required to register themselves online and also submit the requisite documents online”.