MEA assures early return of J&K residents stranded abroad

Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:17 AM

The Ministry of External Affairs, in response to J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam’s request for prioritising evacuation of residents of J&K stranded in Dubai, Iran and Oman, has tentatively scheduled a “repatriation flight” from Muscat to Srinagar on 2 June 2020.

The MEA in a communiqué, received here yesterday, has conveyed that the Central Government is seized of the case of 24 pilgrims from J&K who are presently in Iran and efforts are being made to facilitate their early return.

“Our Mission in Muscat is in touch with our nationals in Oman and we have tentatively scheduled a repatriation flight from Muscat to Srinagar on 2 June 2020”, the Ministry informed.

The communiqué further added that the Ministry has already arranged a repatriation flight from Dubai to Srinagar evacuating 155 passengers including 4 infants stranded in Dubai, an official handout said.

Besides, the Center government had earlier facilitated the return of students and pilgrims from Iran.

The MEA has assured the Jammu and Kashmir government “all possible assistance” in facilitating early return of JK residents stranded abroad.

Pertinently, JK Chief Secretary, had earlier approached the Centre with the request to bring back the UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran under its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

