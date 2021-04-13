Medicine shortage hits Baramulla hospitals

As COVID19 cases show unprecedented increase, the hospitals across Baramulla district are facing acute shortage of medicines used to manage such patients.

The patients are running from pillar to post to get the medicine and the non-availability of the key medicine like Remdesivr and other medicines in the market has further aggravated the situation.

The Government Medical College Baramulla associated hospital too is hit by the scarcity of the drugs for more than two weeks.

Attendant of a COVID19 patient said that those who can afford to buy the medicine from the market are also facing problems. “The medical shop owners insist that such medicines are being kept available only on demand,” said Fayaz Ahmad, whose relative is admitted at associated hospital, Government Medical College Baramulla.

“We have communicated to the concerned agency for the supply of anti-viral drugs. We are hopeful supply will be resumed in a short time. We are trying our best to overcome the shortage by purchasing medicine in the open market, however the Government supply will ease the overall problem,” said Dr Ruby Reshi, Principal, GMC Baramulla.

The situation in the sub-district hospital Sopore is no different. “The drug shortage needs to be addressed in a short time otherwise an increase in mortality rate can not be avoided,” said Abdul Majeed, a resident of Sopore.

As per official data, the Baramulla district has so far recorded 183 coronavirus deaths. Around 9895 coronavirus positive cases have been recorded so far in the district out of which 819 are still active.