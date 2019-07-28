Meet the teacher hailed by Modi in Mann Ki Baaat

Muhammad Aslam Awan is over-joyous after Prime Minister NarenderaModi hailed the 31-year old teacher for his suggestions on ‘Back to Village’ program in J&K, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

A resident of Phelipora-Kellar village in Shopian district, Awan said he shared his suggestions on Back to Village program – an initiative by the J&K Government to address development needs in rural state – with the Prime Minister on his Facebook live program.

“I was in SMHS hospital when the Prime Minister was talking about Back to Village program.” said an elated Awan.

“I wrote the suggestion on the Facebook and the Prime Minister hailed it,” the teacher continued.

“This is a proud moment for me and I will remember it for my entire life,” he told Greater Kashmir over phone. “I will keep sharing my suggestions on the development related program in Kashmir.”

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Awan is very appreciative of the program and suggested that the initiative must continue. “I requested Prime Minister Modi to continue with the program. It should be repeated after every three months,” he said. “The program can lay a strong basis for development of our State.”

According to Awan, who also works as social activist, the Back to Village program got encouraging response from people of J&K.

“People were face-to-face with the visiting government officers to share their concerns, for the first time, and gave their feedback on government schemes,” he said.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

During the program, which was carried out last month, bureaucrats and senior officials visited the villages, stayed overnight and listened to people’s problems. The program lasted for a week.