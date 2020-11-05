Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Jammu amid right-wing protests

PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today reached Jammu amid protests organised by different rightwing groups outside Jammu Airport.

As soon as the Mehbooba Mufti came out of the Airport at Satwari, the activists of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena staged a protest demonstration against her arrival and tried to stop the cavalcade while holding black flags.

However, a strong contingent of police restricted the movement of the protesters and Mufti was escorted out of the Airport.

Insiders in the PDP told the Greater Kashmir that Mehbooba Mufti chaired a meeting of the party leaders at Guest House, Canal Road Jammu, soon after her arrival.

“Jammu based leaders endorsed party’s stand on Article 370 and PDP’s participation in People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD),” a senior PDP leader said. The PDP leader said that over 40 leaders and activists met Mehbooba Mufti.

He said that Ex-MLC Surinder Choudhary, Ex-MLC Firdous Tak, Ex MLC Master Tasaduq Hussain, Amrik Singh Reen, SS Sarangal, Abdul Qayoom Dar, Narinder Singh Rana, Naresh Singh Salathia, Sukhvinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh Manhas, Shafiq Ul Remhan, KK Sharma were among those who called on Mehbooba Mufti.

On Friday, Mehbooba will hold a formal meeting at PDP’s Gandhi Nagar office where threadbare discussion will be held on the present political scenario post-August 2019 especially new land laws, said the senior PDP leader.

Earlier, president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Rakesh Sharma, who was leading a protest at Satwari against Mehbooba Mufti, said: “We are protesting against the arrival of Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. It is the land of martyrs and we will not allow her to step on this land. The Gupkar Agenda will not be allowed to flourish in Jammu. We will also oppose Jammu based leaders who will become part of Gupkar Alliance.”

A leader of Shiv Sena said: “She should hold the tricolour and apologize for her remarks against the national flag.”

NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah is also coming to Jammu on Friday. On November 7, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will hold its first meeting in Jammu at the residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi.