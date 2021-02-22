Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who was today elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another term on Monday said although path ahead was a “challenging” but she will be “undeterred in taking forward the vision of party founder late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.” Like the earlier party election more than three years ago, Mufti was elected unanimously.

“I would like to thank my party men for once again placing their faith by re-electing me as PDP president. I know the path ahead is challenging but nothing will deter me from pursuing the vision of our leader Mufti sahab,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Earlier speaking to media persons, Mehbooba said she “will strive hard to take forward her father’s mission and vision”. She said J&K should not be made “a ring of war for India and Pakistan” adding that dialogue was the best way to resolve issues.

“There are many challenges confronting J&K today. As a party, our agenda will continue to represent the people of J&K which has been the basis of the PDP for coming into formation. J&K should not be a ring of war but a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan,” Mufti said.

Earlier, Mufti’s name for PDP president was proposed by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam, a party spokesperson said after the election.

Senior PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri was the chairman of the party election board.

The spokesperson said the party’s electoral college in Jammu had earlier unanimously re-elected Mufti as party chief. Senior leader Surinder Chaudhary was the returning officer for the election.

Mehbooba has been the party president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016. The three-year term of Mehbooba as the party president ended on October 31 last year but fresh elections were not held due to COVID–19 pandemic.