Mehbooba Mufti visits Pahalgam to meet nomads

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the higher reaches of Pahalgam where she met the nomadic families who were evicted from their homes in the forests by the government.

She said harassing the Gujar and Bakerwal community which has never opted for violence would have serious ramifications.

“The eviction of nomads is the result of an illegal exercise being carried following the scrapping of JK’s special status,” Mehbooba said.

She said the government has brought in domicile law “only to vacate the permanent residents from here and settle outsiders.”

“It is not only happening in Kashmir but in Bathindi, Sujwan, Chatha in Jammu wherever there is Muslim population,” Mehbooba said.

She said Gujjar and Bakerwal who are the protectors of forests for centuries and inherit rights over it are being thrown out of their Dhokas. “Where will they go in this chilly winter?” asked Mehbooba.

She warned the government against such an anti-people move, saying that consequences will be dangerous.

“You are only pushing these people who have never taken to violence but rather stood for peace,” Mehbooba said.

She said that 24,000 kanals of forest land has been provided to the industries.

“The government should come clear whom it is going to provide this forest land which is our precious asset,” she said.

“They have put our land on sale,” she said.