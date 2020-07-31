Mehbooba Mufti's PSA detention extended till November 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended detention of PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The current detention order of Mufti was scheduled to expire on 5 August, a day which marks completion of one year of abrogation of J&K’s special constitutional status.

Mufti was among several leaders detained after 5 August 2019 and booked under PSA.

An order issued by the Home Department of J&K government on Friday said Mufti’s detention was extended by three months.

After the extension of her detention, Mufti will remain lodged at her Fairview residence at the Gupkar Road, which has been declared as a subsidiary jail, the order said.

“The law enforcing agencies have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination, the same is considered to be necessary,” the government order reads.

Mufti was shifted to her Gupkar residence from a government accommodation at MA Road on April 7 this year after Government of Jammu and Kashmir ordered her relocation. Mufti was allowed to be shifted even as she continues to be booked under PSA.

Mufti’s daughter Iltija said: “The PSA (of her mother) has been extended until November, 2020. The petition challenging her unlawful detention has been pending in the Supreme Court since February 26. Where does one seek justice?” Iltija said.

It may be recalled that Mufti, along with former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were booked under PSA in February this year. Omar was released on 24 March.