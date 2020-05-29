Mela Kheer Bhawani today

The annual ‘Kheer Bhawani Mela’ will be observed on Saturday in Tulmula area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district without any public participation.

The annual event, one of important festivals of Kashmiri Pandits, is celebrated on Zyestha Ashtami, which falls on Saturday May 30 this year. However due to COVID-19 outbreak there will be no participation by the devotees this year.

“Due to covid19, Mela Kheerbhawani (function) won’t be organised this year,” said SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal.

Earlier the management of the Dharmath trust had decided to cancel mela Kheerbhawani due to COVID-19. However, it had said that the rituals and arati of the deity will be conducted as per tradition by priests in the Kheerbhawani Temple on May 30 and the same will be shared with the public and devotees via social media.

Every year thousands of devotees used to arrive at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi at Tulmulla, one of the holiest shrines of Kashmiri Pandits, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to celebrate the annual festival.

Meanwhile, former member legislative assembly Ganderbal and NC leader Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar has greeted Kashmiri Pandits on eve of mela Kheerbhawani.