'Mentally unsound Pak intruder held in R S Pura'

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Pak intruder on the International Border in R S Pura, here.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, while confirming the arrest, told media persons that a mentally unsound person from Pakistan was apprehended by the security personnel in R S Pura sector of Jammu district. “Further investigation is underway in this connection,” he added.

A BSF spokesperson said: “On April 13, alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pak national, who had crossed International Border (IB) near BP No. 942. He was making a desperate attempt to cross the fence. He was warned to stop but he did not pay any attention. He was subsequently fired upon due to which he got minor injury.”

“During preliminary questioning,” he said, “the apprehended person revealed his identity as Shabbir, 40, son of Yusuf.”

The BSF personnel subsequently apprehended him and handed him over to police, the spokesperson said.

Local sources stated that he was taken to sub district hospital R S Pura also for medical check-up as he had sustained minor injuries.