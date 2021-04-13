Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 1:18 AM

'Mentally unsound Pak intruder held in R S Pura'

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 1:18 AM
File Pic
File Pic

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Pak intruder on the International Border in R S Pura, here.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, while confirming the arrest, told media persons that a mentally unsound person from Pakistan was apprehended by the security personnel in R S Pura sector of Jammu district. “Further investigation is underway in this connection,” he added.

Trending News

JK gripped in severe administrative inertia, Government playing proverbial ostrich: Sajad Lone

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

J&K witnessed development stagnation: Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari condoles party leader Abdul Ahad Shah's death

Navin Choudhary bereaved

A BSF spokesperson said: “On April 13, alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pak national, who had crossed International Border (IB) near BP No. 942. He was making a desperate attempt to cross the fence. He was warned to stop but he did not pay any attention. He was subsequently fired upon due to which he got minor injury.”

“During preliminary questioning,” he said, “the apprehended person revealed his identity as Shabbir, 40, son of Yusuf.”

The BSF personnel subsequently apprehended him and handed him over to police, the spokesperson said.

Latest News

PDP greets people on Ramadhan

Status of COVID-19 control measures, vaccination reviewed at Ganderbal

File photo of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor extends greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti

Representational Image

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

Local sources stated that he was taken to sub district hospital R S Pura also for medical check-up as he had sustained minor injuries.

Related News