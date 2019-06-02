MeT forecasts another spell of rain from Monday

With the rise in temperatures in the Valley, Meteorological department has predicted another spell of rain from Monday afternoon.

Director, Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said there would be intermittent light rains from June 3 to June 5 (Monday to Wednesday).

“There is no forecast of heavy rains, but there will be thunderstorm besides intermittent light rains,” Lotus said. The senior MeT official said there will be slight decrease in the temperature because of the rains.

Meanwhile, MeT officials said that Srinagar on Sunday recorded a maximum 29.3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 28.1, Pahalgam 24.0, Kupwara 29.7, Kokernag 27.9, Gulmarg 18.5, Leh 23.2 and Kargil 25.4.