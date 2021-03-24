Met forecasts dry weather till weekend

Amid a spell of light rains that lashed the parts of Valley, the Met Department on Wednesday predicted an overall improvement in weather from tomorrow.

MeT officials said, “The weather is likely to remain mainly dry till March 28, to be followed by a wet spell, with much lesser intensity, on March 28 and 29.”

The heavy rainfall for the last three days had triggered landslides at several places on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, causing suspension of traffic for the third consecutive day today.

“We expect significant improvement in weather from tomorrow. The weather is likely to remain dry till March 28 and agriculturists can resume farm activities from tomorrow. The next Western Disturbance is likely to hit J&K on March 28 evening. This may cause a light rainfall in plains and a spell of light snowfall in higher reaches during the intervening night of March 28 and 29,” said Director MeT, Sonam Lotus.

Lotus said the intensity of the forthcoming wet spell would be much lesser in intensity and distribution as compared to the wet spell witnessed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, till this morning, the weather remained cloudy and in the afternoon, the rains lashed the summer capital Srinagar. 2 millimetre rainfall was recorded till 5:30 pm.

As per MeT data, Qazigund recorded 1.8 mm rainfall while Pahalgam recorded 2 mm, Kupwara 12.6 mm and Gulmarg 11.6 mm rainfall. The inclement weather caused a fall in mercury in the Valley, which had been witnessing a pleasant weather so far.

The day temperature in Srinagar had touched even 21 degrees Celsius. Yet with the plummeting mercury, the people have started using woollen clothes and heating appliances for the last three days with the sharp drop in temperature.

Srinagar today recorded maximum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. As per the MeT department, Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night and 0 degree Celsius on Wednesday.