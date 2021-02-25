MeT forecasts inclement weather today

The Meteorological Department has said that scattered to fairly widespread rain, snow was likely on Friday in J&K and Ladakh.

The MeT advisory has said that the inclement weather could affect surface transport. As per MeT forecast, the inclement weather was likely to affect Jammu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of Kashmir received light to moderate rain on Friday while many higher reaches received a light snowfall.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded 0.2 millimetre rainfall, ski-resort Gulmarg 0.6 mm, Pahalgam 3.6 mm, Kupwara 4 mm, and Qazigund 1.8 mm from Wednesday till 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Marking an increase in temperatures on Wednesday night, Srinagar recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius. On Thursday Srinagar recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. Gulmarg on Wednesday night recorded minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday.

The Valley this year witnessed the harshest 40-day winter period of Chilai Kalan in the last 30 years during which low temperatures caused freezing of water bodies including Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall during January 4 and 6 had cut off the Valley from the rest of the world for five days after both air and surface traffic had been affected.

The Chilai Kalan which ended on December 30 was followed by the 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) from January 30 to February 19 and now a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) from February 20 to March 1.