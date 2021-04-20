MeT forecasts widespread rains today

The Meteorological Department has predicted a fresh spell of widespread rains in the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday.

A senior MeT official said that under the influence of Western Disturbances, there is the possibility of “scattered to widespread rains in plains and light snowfall in higher reaches on Wednesday”.

“Scattered to widespread rain, thunderstorm and snowfall is likely over higher reaches in Kashmir over next 24 hours in the Valley,” the official said.

In its advisory, the MeT has urged farmers not to spray their orchards on Wednesday as weather will remain inclement.

Meanwhile, as per MeT department data, the minimum temperatures recorded on Monday night in summer capital Srinagar were 7.2 degrees Celsius, at ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir 1-d Celsius, and at Pahalgam in south Kashmir 1.4 d-Celsius.