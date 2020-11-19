MeT predicts 2-day wet spell from November 24

The Meteorological Department has predicted a two-day wet spell on November 24 and 25, while ruling out any heavy snowfall till November end.

MeT officials said a ‘western disturbance’ is likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir on November 23. “It is expected to cause a 2-day wet spell between November 24 and 25.”

In its weather forecast, the MeT department said that “a spell of rain or snow of light to moderate intensity is likely to occur at scattered to fairly widespread places of J&K and Kargil district especially over Drass, Zojila area during November 24- 25”.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that the weather was likely to remain dry for the next three days. However, Lotus said: “Rainy weather and even possibility of light snowfall” was likely between November 23 and 25 with peak weather activity on November 24 and 25.

“The intensity of rains and snowfall during this forthcoming spell will be lesser than the spell experienced last week” Lotus said.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions prevailed in the Valley on Thursday. The higher reaches received fresh snowfall while parts of north and central Kashmir were lashed by rains. Lotus said 2 to 3 inches of fresh snowfall was recorded at Zojila and other higher reaches.

As per MeT data, ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 1.2 millimetre rainfall while Kupwara recorded 2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday. The snow in higher reaches and rain in plains lead to a fall in temperatures. Srinagar recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday while Gulmarg recorded 2 degrees Celsius.

No traffic on highway today:

As per a traffic advisory issued here, no vehicular traffic will be allowed on the 270-kilometer Srinagar- Jammu National Highway “due to maintenance/repairing works of the road” on Friday .

The traffic has not been allowed to ply on the highway on Fridays for the last several weeks due to maintenance.