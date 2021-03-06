MeT predicts 2-day wet spell from today

The Meteorological Department has forecast a wet spell from Saturday night to Monday afternoon, and another spell of rainfall in plains and snowfall in higher reaches between March 11 and 13.

In its fresh forecast the department said: “Intermittent light to moderate rain/snowfall on higher reaches was likely during Saturday night and Monday afternoon. “Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorms, snowfall was most likely to occur during March 11 and 13 with occasional breaks in between,” it said.

The MeT advisory said inclement weather could disrupt traffic on Banihal- Ramban and Zojila Highway due to landslides, snowfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures have witnessed a drop in the Valley as summer capital Srinagar on Friday night recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night and 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

The minimum temperature settled at 0.1 degrees in Kupwara on Friday night, the official data said.