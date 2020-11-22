MeT predicts 3-day wet spell from today

Intense cold has gripped Kashmir as temperature plummeted to minus 3 degrees Celsius last night in summer capital Srinagar, making it the coldest night of the season so far.

As per Meteorological Department data, temperature recorded on Saturday night is 3 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year. Meanwhile, the MeT department has predicted light to moderate rains and snowfall in both plains and higher reaches of the Valley due to a fresh Western Disturbance likely to hit J&K on Monday.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla, which received two feet snowfall last week, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at (-) 7.4 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded (-) 5.6 degrees Celsius. Drass in Ladakh also witnessed a sharp fall in temperature as it recorded (-) 15 degrees Celsius minimum temperature. Meanwhile, the impact of the cold spell was felt even during the day time on Sunday as Srinagar recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

3-day wet spell from today:

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, said a three-day wet spell with light rains and snowfall over both higher reaches and plains of the Valley was expected between November 23 and 25.

“As predicted earlier, another spell of rain, snow over higher reaches with light to moderate intensity is most likely during 23-25th. As of now, it looks like snowfall over higher reaches of north-west J&K and Sonamarg-Zojila area likely to commence from 23rd morning and likely to affect both J&K and Ladakh till November 25,” said the MeT weather advisory.

Lotus said the “strength of this weather system is lesser than the previous spell witnessed last week”. The MeT advisory has cautioned that inclement weather may lead to closure of some of the major highways. “There is no forecast of any widespread heavy snowfall or rain but due to low temperature, slippery and treacherous road condition, the snow may lead to temporary closure of passes like Zojila, Mughal road, Leh-Manali Road,” the MeT weather advisory said.

Avalanche warning:

Authorities on Sunday issued a medium danger avalanche warning in higher reaches of Kupwara district and a low danger avalanche warning for Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.