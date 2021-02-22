MeT predicts inclement weather for a week

The Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell from Monday night till end of this month with most inclement weather likely on Thursday and Friday.

In a weather forecast, the MeT department said, “Under the influence of two Western Disturbances, scattered to widespread rain /snow is most likely in J&K during 22nd (night) to ending February.” As per the MeT forecast, this “weather system is most likely to affect north Kashmir, extreme western Ladakh during the next two days.” The inclement weather will affect central, south Kashmir, Pirpanjal and Jammu region from February 25 onwards, the MeT forecast said. “Heavy rain /snow at some places during February 25-26. Probable impacts could be slippery road conditions on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mughal road etc. It may cause disruption of flights on February 26.”

Meanwhile, a significant increase in night temperatures was witnessed in summer capital Srinagar which recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night while there was a drop in day temperatures as Srinagar recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 0.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night and 7 degrees Celsius on Monday. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius on Monday and 1.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The Valley this year witnessed the harshest Chilai Kalan in the last 30 years during which low temperatures caused freezing of water bodies including Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall during January 4 and 6 had cut off the Valley from the rest of the world for five days after both air and surface traffic was affected. After recording freezing temperatures for 55 days, summer capital Srinagar witnessed an increase in night temperature two weeks back. Srinagar had recorded minus 8.8 degrees on the last night of Chilai Kalan on January 30, registering the coldest night of the last 30 years.