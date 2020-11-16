MeT predicts mainly dry weather for a week

After two days of snowfall in higher reaches and intermittent rainfall in the plains, a significant improvement in weather was witnessed on Monday, even as the Meteorological Department has predicted weather to remain “mainly dry” for the next one week.

Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus, told the Greater Kashmir that after the spell of snow and rain during the last three days, weather will remain “mostly dry” for next one week. “There will be a gradual rise in day temperatures and slight fall in night temperatures from Tuesday,” Lotus said.

“There is no forecast of any significant weather activity for next one week. However, light rain, snowfall may occur at isolated places of J&K during this period,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Kashmir issued an avalanche warning in four districts of the valley on Monday as the higher reaches of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains. An avalanche warning has been issued in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir and Ganderbal in central Kashmir, officials said.

While a medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, a low danger avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, officials said.

The warning was issued in view of snowfall which started on Saturday and continued till Monday morning.