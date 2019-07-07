MeT predicts occasional rains in Valley this week

Stating that there will be no significant change in the rising temperatures in J&K in the coming days, Meteorological department Sunday predicted occasional rains in the Valley this week.

Director MeT department, Sonam Lotus, said it is very difficult to predict weather related issues during summer months. “However, there are chances of occasional rains in the Valley this week,” he said.

“There won’t be any flash floods or any major rise in the water level in the rivers and the tributaries,” he added.

Lotus said there won’t be any significant change in rising temperatures in Kashmir. “In 1978 and 1999, Kashmir recorded 37 degrees Celsius in summers. This month it may touch 34 degrees Celsius.”

“There have seasons in Kashmir when temperatures crossed 33 degrees Celsius. Even the temperatures in Leh have touched 29 degree Celsius in the current month,” he said.

Earlier this year, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that this year from April to June average maximum temperature is likely to be warmer than normal in northern states including Jammu and Kashmir.