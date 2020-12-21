MeT predicts snowfall during Dec 26-27

The Meteorological Department predicted “light to moderate” snowfall in the Valley between December 26 and 27.

The department in its latest weather forecast issued here today said: “A spell of light to moderate snowfall at widespread places is likely during December 26 and 27. The wet spell will start from December 26 night and continue till December 27 night.”

It further said that except for light to moderate snowfall on mountains of Kashmir and Kargil on Tuesday, “weather is likely to remain dry and cold till December 26 forenoon”.

Temperatures

The overcast conditions in the Valley on Sunday night brought about some improvement in night temperatures. The summer capital Srinagar, which recorded lowest temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius last week, on Sunday night recorded minus 4 degrees. The ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district on Sunday night recorded minus 6.4 degrees. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 4.6 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg which had received almost 2 feet of snowfall on December 7 recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. Tourists in large numbers are visiting Gulmarg especially for winter sports such as skiing.

Winter capital Jammu also witnessed an improvement in temperatures recording 5.8 degrees on Sunday night.

A pleasant weather returned to Jammu on Monday and the maximum temperature recorded was 21.1 degrees.

Ladakh continued to be recording quite low temperatures as Kargil on Sunday night recorded minus 20.5 degrees and Leh minus 13.1 degrees.