MeT predicts wet spell on February 2, 3

The Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell on February 2 and 3 in the Valley and a spell of light snowfall in higher reaches on January 31 and February 1.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather will remain dry till January 31, after which there is “possibility of a light snowfall in higher reaches of the Valley till February 1.”

“This is a minor Western Disturbance and we don’t expect its impact in the plains. There are chances of only light snowfall in the higher reaches between January 31 and February 1,” Ahmad said.

However, the MeT official said there was a possibility of a wet spell between February 2 and 3, during which both plains and Valley higher reaches are “likely to receive a light spell of snowfall”.

“We expect inclement weather between February 2 and 3, a light snowfall or rains in both plains and higher reaches of the Valley” Ahmad said.

He said “there will be an improvement in both minimum and maximum temperatures in days to come”. “We expect a gradual increase in night temperatures and even day temperatures as we come close to the end of Chilai Kalan.”

Kashmir is witnessing the last week of the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan, which starts on December 21.

Kashmir continues to shiver:

The Valley continues to witness freezing temperatures as summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. A day earlier, Srinagar had witnessed minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Low sub-zero temperatures for the last two weeks has been leading to freezing of water bodies including parts of Dal Lake and supply lines.

Meanwhile, the ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla continued to witness freezing sub-zero temperatures and recorded minus 12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, making it the coldest recorded station of the Valley, MeT data said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 7.7 degrees while Qazigund recorded minus 4.4 degrees on Tuesday night.

This season has witnessed a severe Chilai Kalan, as temperatures in the Valley witnessed a record low of 29 years. The mercury had plummeted to as low as minus 8.4 degrees in Srinagar earlier this month, causing freezing of water bodies and supply lines. The Valley had received a moderate snowfall last Saturday and earlier a heavy snowfall on January 4 and 5 cutting off Kashmir from the rest of the world.

1-way traffic from Jammu on highway:

The 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain open for 1-way traffic from Jammu on Thursday, a Traffic Department advisory said. “Subject to fair weather and better conditions of the road only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar including Banihal-Ramban (local traffic),” the advisory said. “No vehicle including livestock, perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction,” the advisory added.

It may be recalled that traffic had remained suspended on the highway for almost one week after the retaining wall of a bridge at Kelamorh near Ramban had collapsed. Mughal road which connects the Valley with Pir Panchal region and the Srinagar-Leh Highway remains closed due to the accumulation of snow.