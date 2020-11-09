MeT predicts widespread snowfall from Friday

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate snowfall in the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in upper reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from Friday evening, issuing a warning that the inclement weather could affect both air traffic and surface transport.

A weather advisory issued by the MeT has said that an active Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, “is most likely to hit J&K and Ladakh from Friday evening till Sunday late night.”

“Under the influence of the WD, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions,” the advisory said.

As per the advisory, light snow or rainfall would commence at a few places of Kashmir on Friday night. “Thereafter there would be an increase in intensity and distribution with its peak during Saturday and Sunday and gradual decrease thereafter.” It said the main activity in the form of moderate to heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places is most likely during Saturday and Sunday.

“The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail Valley), Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar sub-division of Ladakh UT,” the advisory read.

The advisory said probable impact of the forthcoming inclement weather would be that it may “lead to temporary disruption of air and surface transport.” “This would be mainly on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road and other major roads.” MeT has issued a warning that there could be landslides and shooting stones in vulnerable spots of Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highways.

The MeT advisory also warned that inclement weather “may disrupt agricultural activities such as apple harvesting and orchard management.” Officials said the wet spell would lead to dip in day temperatures and slight increase in night temperatures.

Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar on Monday recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while ski-resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, MeT data said.