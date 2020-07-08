MHA suspends IPS Basant Rath for 'misconduct'

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday suspended senior Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath for alleged misconduct and misbehaviour with the Director General of Police of the Union Territory.

The Ministry has also contemplated disciplinary proceedings against Rath, a 2000 batch Indian Police Service officer, in connection with repeated instances of “misconduct”.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the MHA declared that Rath would be placed under suspension in exercise of powers conferred by the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.