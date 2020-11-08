MHA to post Central officers in J&K, Ladakh

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the cadre-controlling authorities to prepare a list of central officers including IAS, IPS, IRS and other services who can be sent to J&K and Ladakh on deputation.

“Two Kashmir-born IAS and IRS officers have shown their willingness to serve in J&K cadre on deputation. One of them is from Assam-Meghalaya cadre and another is an IRS officer,” an official said.

The official said that they have received very little response against the expectation. “The UTs have made a request to again seek the willingness of officers serving across the country to serve in J&K and Ladakh to meet the shortage of officers,” said the official.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of J&K Affairs, through an Office Memorandum has sought willingness of officers on deputation to serve in the Union Territories.

“The new UTs are beset with an acute shortage of officers,” reads the Office Memorandum.

“The willingness of the Central Civil Services officers, selected through Civil Services Exam, conducted by the UPSC, in the Central Gr. A Services of Indian Railways Accounts Services (IRAS), Indian Railways Personnel Service (IRPS), Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) may please be obtained and provide the name of the suitable officers eligible for deputation and willing to serve in both the UTs alongwith the cadre controlling authority’s consent, no objection certificate and vigilance clearance of the officers at the earliest,” the Office Memorandum reads.