'Microbiology Lab of GMC Srinagar conducts 1500 tests per day'

Microbiology Department of Government Medical College, Srinagar is conducting 1500 tests per day in its Covid testing lab

Dr Anjum Farhana, HoD, Microbiology said the lab is a state of the art negative pressure lab BSL level (3) which was initially sanctioned and made functional in late 2017 as a molecular lab for influenza.

“Proper sampling along with good lab practices will give accuracy of results,” she said while adding that these labs are designed to work on organisms causing serious disease via inhalation and prevent infection to health care workers.

‘Our lab is functional 24/7 and with capacity to do nearly 1500 tests per day. We have till date tested nearly 3 lakh samples’, Dr Anjum stated.