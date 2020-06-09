Mild tremors felt in Kashmir

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Srinagar,
June 10, 2020

A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official of the provincial administration said an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in the Valley at 8.15 a.m.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was located 14 kilometres north of Srinagar city. The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 34.21 degrees north and longitude 74.85 degrees east.

“There is no report of any casualty or damage to property”, the official said.

Earthquakes have caused massive damage in Kashmir in the past because the Valley is located in a highly sensitive seismological region.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale caused massive damage on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) killing over 80,000 people.

