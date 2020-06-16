Militancy almost wiped out in South Kashmir: IGP

Claiming that militancy in southern Kashmir was on its last leg, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said now focus of operations will be north Kashmir.

“It was an excellent and swift action based operation jointly carried out by Police, Army and CRPF in an orchard and three HM militants were killed,” Kumar told reporters here while talking about Shopian encounter. “No collateral damage occurred during encounter. “

“All three militants’ bodies have been sent to Baramulla for collecting DNA samples, conducting post-mortem and last rite.”

The operation, he said, was launched after Srinagar police received inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

During the press conference, the IGP was accompanied by General Officer Commanding Victor Force, Major General Sengupta, and IGP CRPF Operations Rajesh Kumar.

“Militancy in South Kashmir is on last leg. Now focus of our operations will be northern Kashmir where full fledged operations will be launched from next month,” the IGP said.

GOC Victor Force, A Sengupta, said the three militants were asked to surrender but they refused.

With the fresh killings, GOC said that army has killed 24 militants in last 15 days in south Kashmir, mostly belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Reacting to the statement of a recently recruited militant that he took up arms after “police pressure,” the IGP said the youth “had a Jama’at background” and his statement was “baseless.”

He said HM was behind the recent killing of a Sarpanch.