A newly recruited militant was arrested during a search operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

A police official said acting on specific input about the presence of the militants, cordon and search operation was launched by police and army’s 55 RR near district hospital in Pulwama town. “A youth identified as Vilayat Aziz Mir alias Rasik of Banpora Kakpora was arrested along with a pistol and a grenade during the operation,” the police official said.