Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:26 AM

Militant arrested, police deserter escapes in Budgam encounter

Security forces on Friday arrested a militant during an encounter in Budgam district of central Kashmir while the Special Police Officer who decamped with two rifles two days ago managed his escape.

The encounter broke out in Nagam village of Chadoora in Budgam after police, army and CRPF cordoned the area on input about presence of militants.

“One militant was caught alive with an AK-47 rifle,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters. “The SPO who decamped with two rifles managed to escape from the encounter.”

He identified the apprehended militant as Jehangir Ahmad Bhat of Chadoora who has joined militant ranks recently. “We are asking the SPO to return,” IGP said. “His return will save his life.”

The Kashmir Police chief appealed to the youth to “shun the path of violence” and return to the mainstream. “Violence will lead you nowhere,” he said. “ You will be rehabilitated and lead a normal life.”

IGP said that the hiding militants were asked to surrender which they refused, however “dealing the situation professionally, one militant was caught alive.” “We saved his life,” the IGP said.

