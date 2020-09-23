Militant attack in Pulwama

Militants attacked a security forces’ party in Pulwama town on Wednesday.

According to an official, militants lobbed a grenade on a joint naka party of CRPF and police on Rajpora road near fire service station in Chatapora locality at around 11:30 am. The forces resorted to firing in retaliation. However there was no loss of life.

Soon after the incident more forces rushed to the spot, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, SSP Pulwama Ashish Mishra said, “It was a grenade attack by militants on a joint party in Chatapora locality. However there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.”