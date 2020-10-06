Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:29 AM

Militant, cop killed in attack on BJP worker in Ganderbal

An unidentified militant and a personal security officer (PSO) were killed when militants attacked a Bhartiya Janata Party worker in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police said.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that militants on Tuesday evening attacked the house of a Bhartiya Janata Party worker Ghulam Qadir in Nunner area. The BJP worker escaped unhurt while his PSO sustained critical injuries in the

attack, adding that the PSO was immediately shifted to SKIMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP said that in retaliation by the PSO an unidentified militant was killed.

The slain PSO has been identified as Altaf Hussain of Eidgah Srinagar.

Soon after the incident security forces reinforcements were rushed and the area was put under cordon when this report was being filed.

