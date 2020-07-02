Militant, CRPF man killed in Malbagh encounter

A militant and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in an ongoing encounter at Malbagh area on city outskirts on late Thursday evening, police said.

The encounter took place after joint parties of Police and CRPF cordoned off Malbagh area on Srinagar outskirts. Police said as the area was being cordoned off, the hiding militants opened fire. “One militant has been killed. A CRPF personnel who was injured also succumbed,” IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir. “Encounter is underway.”

This is third encounter in Srinagar in recent past. Earlier in two different encounters, four militants were killed