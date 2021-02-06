Militant from Shopian arrested in Jammu: Police

Police today said they have arrested a militant, a resident of Shopian district, from Jammu city.

“Hidayatullah Malik, a categorized militant from Shopian district has been caught in a joint operation by Jammu Police and Anantnag Police,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

“Malik was chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front organization of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir Valley,” Singh said.

“Preliminary questioning has revealed that they were planning to conduct a militant act at Jammu,” added the IGP Jammu. “Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigations are on,” he added.

SSP Jammu Shridhar Patel told media persons that they have arrested the militant from Kunjwani area of Jammu while travelling in a car.

“He tried to attack the police team before being caught by the police team,” said the SSP Jammu while sharing initial information.