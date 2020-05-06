Militant held in Tral: Police

Police today said that they arrested a militant in Tral.

“On a specific input, Awantipora Police along with security forces have arrested an active militant affiliated with militant outfit JeM in Tral area. The joint party of police and security forces apprehended the militant at Satura crossing after following the meticulous security drill. He has been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Satura Tral affiliated with militant outfit JeM.

“Arms and ammunition including AK rifle, 05 AK magazines, 150 AK rounds, 03 Chinese grenades, 02 cell phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. “A case FIR No. 40/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation into the matter has been initiated,” a police statement said.