Militant hideout busted in Pampore: Police

A militant hideout was busted at Chandhara village in Pulwama district’s Pampore area by joint forces on Sunday, police said. Police also claimed to have arrested a militant associate from the area. According to a police official, information was received about presence of militants of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba at a hideout constructed in a house at Chandhara village in Pampore.

“Following the input, police, 50 RR and 110 BN CRPF launched search operation of the house and during search, a hideout was found in a cowshed,” he said.

Incriminating material of the proscribed outfit and 26 round of AK-47 were recovered from the hideout, the official said.

“One militant associate Adil Ahmad Shah of Chandhara Pampore has been arrested in the instant case,” police said.