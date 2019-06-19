Militant infrastructure torn apart in J&K: Governor Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the militant infrastructure has been torn apart in the state for first time in the past decade.

Talking to reporters here after flagging off the 30 motor bikes meant for traffic policemen for regulating the traffic and curbing violations in Srinagar, the Governor Malik said that “some people are being sent from outside to carry out attacks under pressure. Under the rule of present administration, the militant infrastructure established in the past ten years has suffered maximum damage.”

The Governor said that the present administration led by him would ensure that the “menace of militancy is wiped out.”

Replying to a query, he said that overall situation in Kashmir was “well under control and peaceful.”

“Local militant recruitment has shown a significant decline. Youth (who had joined militancy) are returning back to their families and protests after Friday prayers that were a routine have vanished,” The Governor Malik said. “There is a significant improvement in overall law and order situation and you can judge yourself.”

About the recent militant attacks, he said that such “stray” attacks do take place even in countries like United States, France and England. “These countries aren’t able to stop such attacks,” he said. “But we are prepared to foil such designs. You have seen previous governments tackling militancy; you have also seen how we have dealt with it. You can better judge the difference.”

On the reports that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs about the possible strikes by militants in Kashmir, the Governor said: “Pakistan is duty bound to share intelligence inputs with us. But it also remains to be seen how many attacks Pakistan would be able to stop in its own back yard.”

Governor Malik said that number of tourists visiting Kashmir has increased tremendously over the past over a month. “They are not afraid of anything. I received a call from a tourist in Gulmarg yesterday saying, some 20,000 tourists were present at the place and police were stopping them for some reason. So the tourists are arriving without any fear,” he said.

Malik said that elaborate security arrangements will be put in place for the smooth conduct of upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, commencing from July 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while informing the general public about the event wrote: “100 motorbikes for Traffic Cops & MVD officials for traffic regulation/ curbing violations.”