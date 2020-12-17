Militant injured in Anantnag gunfight, apprehended

A militant was apprehended in an injured condition during a gunfight in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

He was identified as Zaheer Abass Lone of Inder village of Pulwama district. Lone had joined Hizb ul Mujahideen ranks last month.

His wife died of cardiac arrest a few days back and is survived by two children.

Lone’s brother, also a Hizb militant, was killed in an encounter with security forces in 1999.

A police official said that last night army’s 3RR and JK police established a joint Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) at Gund Baba Khaleel village along Sangam-Naina road.

“At around 2:10 am, a motorcycle approached the MVIP and it was signalled to stop. The pillion rider fired seven to eight rounds on the joint party in a bid to escape. In the retaliatory fire he was hit and fell down from the bike,” the official said

He said the other rider managed to flee.

“The injured militant was taken to GMC Anantnag and then shifted to Srinagar for further treatment,” the police official said.

A pistol and two rounds were recovered from his possession.

Army said the injured militant has recently released an audio after the death of his wife.