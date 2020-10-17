Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 12:37 AM

Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Youth arrested in Pampore for allegedly helping militants
Photo: Mir Waseem/GK

A Lashkar I Toiba militant was killed in an encounter at Lannoo area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

A source identified the slain militant as Tauseef Ahmad Pandit son of Talangam Pulwama. He had joined militancy recently.

Earlier, in the morning a joint team of army’s 19 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK Police and 164 Battalion CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Larnoo village following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the militants opened fire. The fire was returned triggering an encounter,” a police official said.

He said after some time the guns fell silent and the search operation was carried.

“The body of the militant along with arms and ammunition was recovered from the site,” the police official said. He said the searches continued for some time to hunt for any more militants.

“The operation was later called off,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police and security forces arrested an alleged ‘militant associate’ in the Pampore area of the Awantipora police district.

He has been identified as Haris Shareef Rather resident of Zaffron Colony Pampore.

“Shareef was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT militants,” a police handout said.

It said he was also transporting arms & ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas.

“Incriminating material has been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the handout read.

A case FIR No. 84/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Pampore and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

